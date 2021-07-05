Seemanchal: Smaller rivers wreak havoc, schools inundated

The four districts of Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia that make up Seemanchal in north-eastern Bihar are flooded with rivers rising menacingly after torrential rainfall. So far, two government schools, a mosque and an anganwadi centre, besides a dozen houses, have been devoured by swollen rivers, officials said on Monday.

People started shifting to safer places after flood water entered their houses.

Rivers such as Parman, Mahananda, Kankai, Bakra, and Nuna, besides several other small rivers, are flowing above danger level as on Monday morning, and traffic has been snapped in several areas, said Sikti circle officer (CO) Birendra Kumar Singh.

“We have distributed plastic to about 200 families for temporary habitation after floodwater entered their houses,” said the CO, adding that they were providing all possible assistance to flood victims.

Araria is the worst-affected district by floods, with its two blocks Sikti and Forbesganj completely inundated. Floodwater has reportedly submerged at least a dozen roads in Kursakanta block of Araria district, snapping road connectivity with district and block headquarters. On the other hand, floodwater of rivers Bakra and Nuna have reportedly entered about a dozen villages of Kursakanta and Sikti blocks.

In Forbesganj, floodwater also reportedly entered into several areas. Forbesganj MLA Vidyasgar Keshri alias Manchan Keshri visited the affected areas on Sunday and directed the administration to expedite rescue and relief work.

In Baisi subdivision of Purnia block, floods caused by Parman, Kankai, Bakra, Das and Mahananda rivers have started affecting several villages. At Tarabari village, one mosque was devoured by Kankai river, while one government primary school and an Anganwadi centre at Dahuwabadi village under Amour were devoured by Kankai river in Purnia.

“We are keeping a watch over the flood situation,” said Baisi CO Prabhat Ranjan said.

In Pranpur of Katihar district, one government primary school was washed away by Mahananda river and floodwater reportedly entered several villages in low lying areas of Pranpur, Kadwa and Azamnagar blocks. In these areas, Mahananda and Riga rivers showed a rising trend as on Monday morning.