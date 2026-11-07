Ayodhya , With just a few hours left for Deepotsav-2026, Ayodhya is preparing to illuminate itself with 30 lakh lamps. Seers hail Ayodhya's transformation ahead of Deepotsav

From the ghats to major roads and religious sites, preparations involving lighting, decoration and cultural programmes have given the city a festive appearance.

The global recognition of Deepotsav under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is setting an example of taking Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage to new heights, the state government said in a statement.

Jagatguru Swami Satishacharya Ji Maharaj has also arrived in Ayodhya to witness the grandeur of Deepotsav and review the preparations.

Sharing his views on the religious, spiritual and cultural significance of Deepotsav, Satishacharya said, "Just as Ayodhya was illuminated with lamps upon the arrival of Prabhu Shri Ram during Treta Yuga, today, through the efforts of Yogi ji, the same city of Lord Ram is once again conveying the message of light to the entire world."

"Deepawali holds special significance in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram, king of the Suryavansh. On this sacred occasion, the tradition of lighting lamps according to the names and number of deities reflects faith and spiritual consciousness. The magnificent appearance of Ayodhya is not merely a sight that attracts the eyes, but a living expression of Indian culture and Sanatan traditions," he said.

Explaining the significance of Deepotsav, he said the festival's real success would be achieved when the ideals of Lord Ram were embraced by every Indian.

Shashikant Das Ji Maharaj also appreciated the grandeur of Deepotsav and the transformed appearance of Ayodhya.

Referring to a 'chaupai' by Goswami Tulsidas, "Avadhpuri Prabhu Aavat Jaani, Bhai Sakal Sobha Kai Khani", he said the news of Lord Ram's arrival had filled Ayodhya with joy and happiness.

"Today, through the efforts of CM Yogi, the same joy, enthusiasm and excitement can be experienced in Ayodhya. The present-day appearance of the city of Lord Ram offers people a glimpse of Treta Yuga," he said.

Referring to another 'chaupai', he said the concept of Ram Rajya was based on love, harmony, equality and social cohesion, adding that the ideals of Lord Ram continued to have the power to guide society.

Sant Akash Das Ji Maharaj said that before 2017, there was a sense of uncertainty among the youth regarding religion, Sanatan and culture, and that many were gradually moving away from their cultural roots and traditional values.

"At this time, CM Yogi Adityanath served as a guiding force and made meaningful efforts to reconnect youth with their traditions and cultural heritage," he said.

The large turnout and enthusiasm among young people at events such as Deepawali and Dev Deepawali reflected this change, he added, saying the youth had developed stronger faith in the preservation of their culture and Sanatan traditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.