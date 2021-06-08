Seers, traders seek phased Char Dham yatra

A decrease in Covid-19 cases over the last week has led to calls for the phased beginning of the Char Dham yatra to four of the holiest Hindu shrines in Uttarakhand. The pilgrimage was scheduled to start on May 14 but was postponed on May 29 amid worries that it could become another super-spreader event after the Mahakumbh.

The Uttarakhand government was widely criticised for its poor management of the Mahakumbh and for breach of safety protocol. The Centre was also criticised for allowing the event to go ahead. The Mahakumb coincided with a surging second Covid-19 wave that overwhelmed the health care system.

Only priests of the Char Dham shrines have been allowed to perform rituals and worship after they were opened last month.

A section of saints has said the pilgrimage should be allowed in a phased manner as was done the previous year with Covid protocols in place.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad general secretary Shri Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj said the pilgrimage needed to be restricted as the pandemic was alarmingly spreading in March and April but now people from neighbouring villages and districts should be allowed in a phased manner while ensuring safe pilgrimage.

Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj has said the state was considering a plan to allow Char Dham pilgrimage for residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

Mahamandaleshwar Hari Chetnanand Maharaj of Shri Panchayati Bada Udasin Akhada said Char Dham is linked with spiritual, religious aspects as well as the livelihood of the hill state. He pointed that even trade of the Haridwar-Rishikesh belt was majorly dependent on Char Dham pilgrimage.

Uttarakhand Taxi-Maxi Hill Union (Pauri) conveyer Kotwal Singh Negi said Covid-19 has affected them badly for two years and the pilgrimage is critical for them. He added otherwise they will be even unable to pay the annual tax levied on commercial vehicles.

Haridwar’s transporters and travel agents have submitted a memorandum saying the pilgrimage should be allowed.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri are collectively called Char Dham and millions visit them annually. The pilgrimage begins from Yamunotri in the west. It then proceeds to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath in the east.

The pilgrimage could not begin last year as per schedule on April 26 with the opening of portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri, the first two shrines that are opened after winter, because of the lockdown imposed to check the pandemic spread in March 2020.

The shrines were opened for local pilgrims on July 1 last year and for those from other states in the last week of that month. In September, the Uttarakhand government removed the condition of having negative Covid-19 reports for pilgrims to undertake the pilgrimage.