Senior journalist Sada Dumbre passes away
PUNE Senior journalist Sada Dumbre passed away on Thursday, due to a Covid infection, said his family members.
Dumbre is survived by his wife, a son and daughter. He was editor of a weekly magazine for over two decades and wrote on various topics.
Dumbre was also head of the Board of Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
He was 72. Dumbre had 36 years of journalism experience.
