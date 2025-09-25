Jhansi: Lalitpur SP Mohd Mustaque has suspended seven police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, on Tuesday night for misbehaving with the family of the man who was arrested on September 19 in connection with committing fraud in a private finance company. Seven cops suspended in Lalitpur for misbehaving with kin of accused

Unfortunately, the man’s father had committed suicide the next day as he was unable to bear the news of the arrest of his son.

The suspensions have been given on two counts for the same incident. Giving details, SP Mustaque said that he had a talk with the family members of the accused. It was learnt that the investigating officer SI Kamlesh Prajapati and constable Vivek Rathore had misbehaved with them during the investigation procedure of the case.

On the other hand, the police team which had escorted the accused Shivam Pathore out of jail on parole to attend the cremation of his father, did not open his handcuffs while he was performing the last rites.

The team consisted of SI Suresh Kumar, constables Pradeep Kumar, Shyam Sundar, Ankit Dewedi and Vishikh Singh. “I have suspended all the seven police personnel for misconduct and have handed over the investigation on this issue to the additional SP. Further action will be taken on the report submitted by him,” said the SP.

There had been a huge public uproar over police high-handedness after a 54-year-old man had committed suicide on September 20 after hearing the news of the arrest of his son Shivam Rathore in a fraud case involving ₹1.71 crore. The man was on his way back to Lalitpur from Prayagraj. After hearing the news of the arrest, he got down in Tikamgarh, MP and went to a guest house where he committed suicide.

People protested and accused the police for falsely implicating Shivam in the case which led to the death of his father. They also accused police of misbehaving with the family members.