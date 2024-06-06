Severe water shortage irks Ggm residents as agencies scramble to meet high demand

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are struggling to meet the growing demand for water as residents despite implementing measures like curbing wastage and rationing water continue to grapple with a severe water shortage in the city. A water tanker on its way to supply water to residential areas at new sectors near the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Residents are depending on private water tankers and paying double the amount to buy water due to the increased demand and for those living in areas at the end of the distribution network, the water crisis is at its worst.

The current crisis stems from a significant shortfall of 105 MLD between the demand for water and its supply. During the summer season, the city’s peak water demand touches 675 million litres per day (MLD), while the combined capacity of the Basai and Chandu Budhera water treatment plants (WTPs) stands at 570 MLD.

Since the GMDA was established in 2018, there has been no expansion in the capacity of these plants. Additionally, the unchecked misuse of potable water and the lack of upgradation in the internal distribution network by the MCG have left residents dependent on private tankers to meet their daily water requirements.

Residents of sectors 45, 46, 48, 57, 51, 22, Palam Vihar and DLF 1, 2, and 3, have regularly complained and shared their plight on social media platforms, but no solution to the crisis has been offered by the authorities.

Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of the Sector 45 RWA, said water is an essential service, and MCG has failed to fulfil this basic need for residents. “We have two boosting stations and enough supply from GMDA, but due to poor infrastructure at the old boosting station and poor planning of the new one, residents have been forced to buy water from tankers for the past 10 days. The old boosting station is in pathetic shape, relying on makeshift technology. Additionally, there has been no backup motor for the past 2-3 years despite repeated requests,” he said.

Pahwa said the new boosting station, with a capacity of 6 lakh litres, was ready in February 2022, but it took the MCG two years to award the contract to connect it to the GMDA water line. “Although the work order was issued in April 2023, the new boosting station is still not operational, making about 10,000 residents in Sector 45 suffer due to the delay,” he said.

Dinesh Vashisht, president of the RWA for sectors 3, 5, and 6, highlighted the ongoing water supply issues affecting another 10,000 residents. “Our outdated infrastructure, with old machinery and malfunctioning motors and panels, frequently breaks down, causing significant disruptions. Currently, a 60 HP motor is out of order, and many homes in Sector 5 receive inadequate water. The supply often stops prematurely as the water tank runs dry. We proposed connecting the pipe supplying water to the water works tank directly to the sector’s drinking water line with a bypass valve, but it has not worked,” he said.

In DLF areas residents said the supply is erratic and they are relying on water tankers to meet the increased demand. Advocate Rina Chaturvedi, a resident of DLF Phase 2, said it has been more than 15 days since residents have not got any water supply. “We have been left in the lurch by authorities and no one is ready to listen to our problems or provide any solutions. We have been making our own arrangements for water by ordering tankers that cost ₹1,500 to ₹1,800,” she said.

According to the GMDA, the total potable water requirement in Gurugram stands at 640 million litres per day (MLD), which is being fulfilled from canals (570 MLD) and tubewells (70 MLD).

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA said that presently 575 MLD is being supplied in the city by GMDA, 300 MLD from WTP Chandu and 270 MLD from WTP Basai. “There has also been a dip in the raw water supply being received at both the WTPs due to which water supply in the city is hovering between 565 to 570 MLD. Further, the GMDA has written to MCG to monitor and regulate water supply to direct connections and in the absence of boosting stations. Water supply in these residential areas is often hampered due to frequent power cuts in the summer months,” he added.

GMDA has also written to DHBVN in this connection requesting continuous electricity at WTP Basai to ensure adequate water supply in the city,” he said.

Officials said to augment future capacity of water supply in the city, construction work of Unit No. 4 and Unit No.5 at WTP Chandu is already underway.

GMDA has asked MCG to curb water wastage in every ward and control the supply to unauthorised direct connections.

MCG recently decided to impose a fine of ₹5,000 on anyone found wasting water, with repeated violations leading to disconnection and an additional fine of ₹5,000. The corporation has also shared contact details of officials whom residents can reach out to for water tankers. Efforts are underway to strengthen the internal water distribution system and test water rationing. “Directions have been issued to improve the internal water distribution infrastructure. Water rationing is also being tested to ensure every household gets some water,” a senior MCG official said.