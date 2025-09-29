Shamli teen shot dead by father, minor brother over phone calls; accused arrested

A 18-year-old girl has been shot dead by her father and 16-year-old brother in Shamli district after they discovered she had been secretly talking to a man on the phone. Even after the crime, they attempted to cover it up with false stories—claiming that she had died of heart attack, suicide or even monkey attack. The truth was uncovered during an investigation, informed superintendent of police NP Singh on Monday. Police recovered the murder weapon with another bullet lodged inside. The girl had been shot in the chest, and a murder case has been registered against both father and son. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the police, the victim had been speaking over the phone with a 20-year-old man for some time. Despite earlier warnings, she continued the conversations. On Sunday afternoon, when her father and brother returned home, they found her chatting on the phone, however, she refused to reveal the boy’s name. An argument followed, after which the duo took her to the rooftop and shot her dead.

After the murder, the farmer and his son tried to cover up the crime with false claims—telling neighbours it was a monkey attack, relatives it was a heart attack, and police that it was suicide. However, officers noticed a gunshot wound, and under questioning, the truth emerged. Investigations also revealed the girl had been beaten and an earlier attempt was made on her life a week before.

The SP said the farmer first claimed responsibility for the shooting, but forensic tests revealed gunpowder traces on the 16-year-old’s hands, confirming he fired the shot with his father’s support.

Police are examining the victim’s call records to identify the man she had been speaking with, as the accused have withheld his name. A murder case has been registered at Kandhla police station.