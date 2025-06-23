The Shivalik Park built during the Mahakumbh in four-hectare area in Arail has become the centre of attraction for the people. However, to further increase its tourist appeal, the Municipal Corporation along with the private agency Zedtech is planning to enhance features in the park including more recreational activities for children besides some indoor games for adults. Shivalik Park in Sangam to now have open air theatre

According to assistant engineer of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) Girish Kumar, space for an open air theatre had already been designated during the designing of the park. “Now the private agency entrusted with the task of maintaining and operating the park for 20 years has started to increase recreational facilities in the park like food stalls, boating, playing stations for children besides some indoor game facilities for adults,” he said.

As per the assistant engineer, the open air theatre will be an added attraction for visitors as it would promote staging of mythological plays, besides the sound system would play religious tunes making the Sangam area more serene.

To keep the tourists engaged, devotional music will also be played besides special programmes would be held on festivals, he added.

It may be mentioned that the park having a budget of ₹14.8 crore was allotted to private firm Zedtech India Private Limited and was opened for the public before Mahakumbh on December 13, 2024.

The park has replicas of all the major temples of the country and 12 Jyotirlinga temples. Interestingly these huge temples have been made completely from scrap materials which proves to be a major attraction for visitors.

The name of every temple is also written in front of it besides on entering the park, the scene of Samudra Manthan has been exhibited in which gods and demons are shown churning the ocean by making Nagvasuki a rope.