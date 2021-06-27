SIT just a political stunt ahead of 2022 polls, says justice Zora (retd)

Ludhiana With the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Kotkapura firing case grabbing headlines, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, justice Zora Singh (retd), claimed that the new SIT was just a political stunt.

“The state government does not want to act against the accused and the SIT is a mere political stunt ahead of the assembly elections next year,” said the retired judge, who submitted the first report on the incident. He was in town to attend a meeting of office-bearers of the AAP legal cell; he is the president of the legal wing.

Accusing the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of being hand-in-glove with each other, he claimed, “The new SIT will come out with a similar report which was submitted by the panel I led.”

He added, “The police and the state government have been trying to destroy evidence, and did not even cooperate fully with my panel. No CCTV footage was provided to us even when the DC had stated on record that cameras were installed at the site, and were functional two days before the incident. The government failed to interrogate persons, including cops, named in our report.”

“If the government makes the report public, even a layman will know who was responsible for the incident. My commission did 90% of the work and the government just needed to interrogate the persons involved,” he claimed, adding that he was contemplating handing over his report to Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

The retired judge claimed that the culprits will be jailed, if the AAP assumed power in 2022.