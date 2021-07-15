Home / Cities / Others / Six held for producing, selling country-made liquor in Kaithal
Police said the accused were arrested during surprise raids conducted at three locations under the Siwan police station in district late on Wednesday. (IStock)
Police said the accused were arrested during surprise raids conducted at three locations under the Siwan police station in district late on Wednesday. (IStock)
others

Six held for producing, selling country-made liquor in Kaithal

The Kaithal police have arrested six people for allegedly producing country-made liquor
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:12 PM IST

The Kaithal police have arrested six people for allegedly producing country-made liquor. Police have recovered 102 bottles of liquor and 130l lahan from their possession.

Police said the accused were arrested during surprise raids conducted at three locations under the Siwan police station in district late on Wednesday.

Siwan police station in-charge Ram Lal said accused Malka Ram, Kala Ram, Dharampal, Harichan of Rasulpur, Tarsem Singh of Prempura, and Malkit Singh of Dera Rai Singh Kangthali were found involved in producing and selling the liquor.

Another accused Rajender Singh, of Dera Rai Singh Kangthali, managed to flee and investigation is on to arrest him.

He said the accused have been booked under Section 61 of the Excise Act and will be produced in court for further interrogation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.