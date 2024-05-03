Six including BJP, BSP candidates file nominations for Pratapgarh seat

Six candidates, including the sitting MP and BJP candidate for the Pratapgarh seat Sangam Lal Gupta, filed their nomination papers on Friday for the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seat, which will be contested in the sixth phase of the general election. Sangam Lal Gupta of the BJP filing his nomination papers in Pratapgarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

The day also saw Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Prathamesh Mishra file his nomination papers at the Collectorate, submitting three sets of papers. He had previously filed one set of papers on May 1.

Additionally, Devi Prasad from the Janshanti Party, Ramsiddh Yadav from the Manavtawadi Samaj Party, Mahesh Kumar Prajapati from the Samajdar Party, and independent candidate Harikesh Bahadur Pandey each filed one set of nomination papers.

While two other independent candidates collected six sets of nomination papers from the nomination room: Harshit Singh (four sets) and Shravan Kumar (two sets).

Along with the BJP candidate, UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Pratapgarh Sadar and Vishwanathganj MLAs, and the district party president were also present as proposers. The BJP candidate and party workers arrived at the collectorate for the nomination right from the public meeting venue.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya reached Katra Medniganj by helicopter to participate in the nomination process for the BJP candidate. After that, he headed to the public meeting venue in front of the ITI and addressed a gathering in support of Sangam Lal Gupta.

From there, the BJP candidate, accompanied by the deputy CM, party officials, and workers, moved toward the nomination venue. Party officials and workers were stopped in front of the district panchayat on the way to the nomination site. Only a limited group was allowed into the nomination room, including Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, candidate Sangam Lal Gupta, Pratapgarh Sadar MLA Rajendra Kumar Maurya, Vishwanathganj MLA Jeetlal Patel, BJP district president Ashish Srivastava, and Santosh Mishra. District Election Officer Sanjeev Ranjan accepted the BJP candidate’s nomination papers and completed other formalities. Afterward, the Deputy CM left for the party office with the BJP candidate and other officials.