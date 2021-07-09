SKM will not enter politics: Ugrahan

Two days after Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Charuni called upon farmers agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws to launch ‘Mission Punjab’, for the state’s assembly polls, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Friday clarified that the morcha had no plan to enter politics.

Punjab farm leader Ugrahan, who was in Hisar, said some people might have political interests, but the SKM will continue its fight against the three laws. “If anyone wants to polls, they may join any political party after the revocation of these laws. On the behalf of the SKM, I clarify that we will not get involved in politics. Our aim is revocation of these three laws,” he added.

A delegation of farmers, including Ugrahan and Yudhvir Singh, met Hisar deputy commissioner for cancellation of FIRs registered against 350 farmers for staging a protest during Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit in May. The district administration had agreed to drop charges against farmers, after talking to farm leaders in May, and asked for a month to do so. .

Yudhvir added that the local administration seems to be withdrawing from its promise. “Officials have now told us that they have initiated the process to cancel the FIRs, but the final decision will be taken by senior officials in Chandigarh. If the administration tries to betray us, we will launch a strong protest,” he added.

Hitting out at Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and his grand-father OP Chautala, who got released from Tihar jail after completing his jail term in JBT teachers’ recruitment scam, Ugrahan said they will not allow OP Chautala to address farmers from their stage.

“ One Chautala is sitting in the BJP’s lap and another one came out of jail. We will not allow him (OP Chautala) to address farmers and share our stage,” he added,