Soon, hassle-free journey to Varanasi, Mirzapur from Prayagraj

Travellers heading to Varanasi and Mirzapur via Handia from Andawa will soon have an easier journey. This will particularly alleviate the frequent traffic jams witnessed in Sarai Inayat, Hanumanganj, Saidabad, and Handia areas of Prayagraj. (Sourced picture for representation only)

The Public Works Department’s construction division-3 has completed 95% of the four-lane construction on Old GT Road from Andawa to Handia. The remaining 5% of the work will be completed by June 30, said officials.

Executive engineer of construction division-3 of PWD Navin Kumar Verma confirmed that under the expansion project of Old GT Road, 95% of the four-lane road construction has been completed. The final phase involves the remaining 5% of the work around the Andawa Mod which is under continuous monitoring, and is set to be completed by June 30, he added.

The deadline for completing the four-lane construction is set for June 30. To complete the remaining 5% of the work, an additional instalment of ₹29 crore was released by the state government on June 6 from the total sanctioned budget of ₹294 crore for the four-lane project, the official shared.

The four-lane expansion covers a 22.4 kilometre stretch from Andawa Mod to Handia. The demolition and widening work between Sarai Inayat, Hanumanganj, Saidabad, and Handia began on December 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, changes are also planned for Cemetry Road. The road will be widened by three metres, and a divider will be constructed in the middle, featuring a green belt. Additionally, there are plans to develop a green belt in the vacant space between the road and the new Yamuna bridge.

Prayagraj development authority’s chief engineer Ashutosh Srivastava said the work from Bairahana crossing to Yamuna Bank road on Cemetry Road and from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee crossing to Prof Rajendra Prasad (Rajju Bhaiya) University is set to be completed in next two months.

The PDA has issued a tender for road widening and other development works. Before issuing the tender, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation commenced constructing drains on both the sides of Cemetry Road. Ten years back, Cemetry Road was renovated, with the municipal corporation repairing the dilapidated road and installing streetlights in the middle.

The state government has released part of the budget for the construction of the Kaushambi-Prayagraj road and GT Road. Over ₹54 crore has been allocated for the Kaushambi-Prayagraj road. The construction of the Kaushambi-Prayagraj road is crucial for boosting tourism in this neighbouring district of Prayagraj. This road is being linked with the tourist spots of Kaushambi to Prayagraj airport. The Public Works Department has commenced work on both roads, aiming to complete the projects before the formal start of the Mahakumbh-2025.