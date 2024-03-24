Soon microscope will be required to trace presence of Congress, CPI(M): Tripura CM

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), and the Congress would vanish gradually, and microscopes would be required to trace their presence in the coming days, said Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha (left) with former CM and BJP candidate for West constituency Biplab Kumar Deb (middle) during a campaign rally ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Agartala on Saturday. (ANI)

“In the coming days, we will need to use a microscope to find CPI(M) and Congress. They will be nowhere. Our PM Modi always wants socio-economic development for all and the welfare and empowerment of women. Due to the Act East Policy, Northeast has witnessed significant development,” said Saha while speaking at the Yuva Shankhanad rally in Agartala, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, youth wing of the saffron party.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The rally was organised in support of BJP nominees Biplab Kumar Deb and Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, who would contest the Lok Sabha polls from West and East constituencies, respectively, and Dipak Majumder, the candidate of the Ramnagar Assembly by-election.

The two Lok Sabha seats- West and East- would go to the polls on April 19 and 26, respectively. The Assembly by-poll would be held along with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Saha said that the BJP is going to contest the polls based on their developmental activities and stressed that development is possible only in a peaceful environment.He also claimed that the law-and-order situation has improved in the state due to the BJP, adding that the party is against violence, and that led to peaceful Assembly polls last year.

“We have seen how law and order has deteriorated in the state during past elections. Opposition political parties had always come under attack during and after elections. They were forced to leave the state, but now the law and order has improved in the state. This has become possible due to the BJP,” said Saha.

Slamming the opposition INDIA bloc that was formed to fight against the BJP, CM Saha said, “We have observed that the West Parliamentary seat candidate Ashish Kumar Saha (Congress state president) is with CPI(M). They have not only lost their ground but also support. They first declared ‘INDIA’, now it has become ‘INDI’, and I guess at last, only ‘I’ will be left. They have understood that only PM Modi can develop the country.”