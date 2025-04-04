Speed upgrade on Delhi-Kolkata rail route delayed again

The Railways’ plan to enhance train speeds to 160 km/h on the Ghaziabad-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (Mughalsarai) section of the Delhi-Kolkata route has faced another delay, pushing the completion deadline to December 2025. Initially set for 2022-23, the project was affected by the pandemic and logistical hurdles, officials informed. Efforts are also underway to implement Kavach 4.0, an indigenous anti-collision system. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

While the Delhi-Agra section under North Central Railways already operates at 160 km/h, the rest of the corridor remains limited to 130 km/h. The ₹2,400 crore project aims to upgrade the 751 km route by adding tracks, strengthening overhead power lines, and improving signal systems. However, progress has been slow, with 70% of boundary walls completed and 450 km of tracks upgraded.

Shashikant Tripathi, chief public relations officer for North Central Railway, stated that the remaining construction, including boundary walls and track maintenance, is expected to be completed by June 2025. Electrical upgrades, particularly power line enhancements, are scheduled for completion by December 2025.

A key development is the operationalisation of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), which has shifted over 70% of cargo traffic off the main line. This has reduced congestion, leading to fewer delays for passenger trains on the high-traffic route.

Efforts are also underway to implement Kavach 4.0, an indigenous anti-collision system. Trials are ongoing on the 186 km Kanpur-Prayagraj section and the Chipiyana-Tundla stretch, with full deployment expected by March 2025. Kavach, which uses radio-frequency identification and tower-based signals, is partially operational on some sections, with trials continuing.

Additionally, 900 new railway switches have been installed to improve efficiency, and work on overhead power lines is set to conclude by December 2024.

Despite pandemic-related setbacks, officials acknowledge that coordination between construction, electrical, and signal teams remains challenging but remain optimistic about achieving the high-speed target once upgrades are complete.