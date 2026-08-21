Lindsay Clancy trial: Why Dr Margaret Spinelli didn't give testimony? Alleged Facebook posts surface as court ends early

Dr Margaret Spinelli, a forensic psychiatrist and postpartum psychosis expert, was expected to be called on Wednesday to testify in the Lindsay Clancy trial. Dr Margaret Spinelli was supposed to give her testimony in the Lindsay Clancy trial but court ended early before she was called. (columbiapsychiatry.org, X/@IAmyLeigh)

The mother of three stands accused of strangling her kids – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. While her lawyers have not refuted that Lindsay killed the children, they have argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was overly medicated at the time, and didn't realize her actions fully.

Arguments are nearing an end, with expert testimonies left, and Spinelli had been called to provide just that. The doctor was among three witnesses listed for Wednesday. However, she was not called before court ended early. Judge William Sullivan sent all jurors home after the lunch break.

Why did Dr. Margaret Spinelli not testify? Spinelli did not testify as court was over early, before she was called. The judge asked jurors not to speculate, as he sent them home due to what was called an ‘unforeseen circumstance’.

“You're not to hold it against either side. It's just something that we have to deal with,” Sullivan had said, as per Newsweek.

Amid this, several people on social media have claimed that Spinelli was not called to testify due to her Facebook posts. “Dr. Spinelli won’t be testifying because she’s another biased witness and has a vested interest in the outcome of the case. Here she is sharing and posting pro-defense posts on her personal Facebook,” one wrote.