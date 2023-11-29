close_game
News / Cities / Others / Speeding SUV runs over 4 in Jaunpur; 3 killed

Speeding SUV runs over 4 in Jaunpur; 3 killed

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Nov 30, 2023 05:46 AM IST

The victims, identified as Sevalal, 70, Shahnawaz ,28, and Rajdev Yadav, 62, lost their lives on the spot, while Jawahar Pal, 24, son of Baba Pal, suffered critical injuries.

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, three individuals lost their lives on the spot, and one person sustained critical injuries when a speeding SUV ran over them while they were standing near a tea stall in the Tadtala area of Jafrabad town in Jaunpur.

For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, Dev Ashish Yadav, a resident of Samaisa, was returning from Sirkoni Dhaurahara with a companion after delivering goods to his newly married sister. Suddenly, the car went out of control, hitting a bike and then colliding with two individuals near the tea stall.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the scene and, with the help of bystanders, transported the injured to the district hospital. Unfortunately, Sevalal, Shahnawaz, and Rajdev were declared dead by the doctor, while Jawahar Pal was sent to Trauma Center Varanasi.

City circle officer Kuldeep Kumar arrived at the scene with heavy police force, managing to avert any escalation of tension among the crowd. According to the police, the young man driving the vehicle claimed that the accident occurred due to momentarily falling asleep.

