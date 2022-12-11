SPIC MACAY’s ‘United Prayagraj Chapter’ inaugurated

To increase awareness and knowledge about different aspects of the rich Indian heritage and culture among students, the ‘United Prayagraj Chapter’ of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) was inaugurated at United Group of Institutions (UGI), Naini, on Saturday.

The chapter was inaugurated at the United auditorium with the lighting of the lamp by guests including state joint secretary of SPIC MACAY Madhu Rani Shukla, renowned Bharatnatyam dancer Ragini Chandrashekhar and her team along with principals and deans. This was followed by a cultural presentation.

SPIC MACAY is a Delhi-based organisation that works to increase awareness about different aspects of Indian heritage and culture among the young generation.

Addressing students on the occasion, Chandrashekhar informed students about the various genres of Indian classical dances and music and presented some mesmerizing forms of Bharatnatyam on select classical lyrics and poems.

On the occasion, the students of UGI who were nominated as the office bearers of SPIC MACAY’S ‘United Prayagraj Chapter’ were also honoured by the principals.

Speaking on the occasion, principal, UCER Prof HP Shukla said that the initiative will certainly spread awareness among students about the rich culture and traditions of India.

Cultural Head, UGI Ajay Sharma welcomed the guests and presented the objective of opening this new chapter of SPIC MACAY at UGI.

Prof KS Dubey, principal at UIT, Prof Sanjay Srivastava, principal at UIP, Dr Alok Mukherjee and principal UIM-FUGS Devendra Tiwari besides deans and heads of the departments along with faculty members were also present on the occasion.