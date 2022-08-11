Sri Krishna Janambhoomi cases: ‘No work day’ pushes hearing in Mathura court to Aug 22
No hearing could take place with regard to matters related to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi because of ‘no work day’ on Thursday in Mathura courts. August 22 was fixed as the next date of hearing in the all-important revision filed by Hindu petitioners in the court of the district judge, Mathura.
“No hearing could take place in the court of the district judge, as the Bar Association of Mathura had resolved to observe Thursday as ‘no work day’ because of Raksha Bandhan. The case was adjourned and the date of August 22 has been fixed as the next date of hearing,” said Mahendra Pratap Singh, one of the Hindu petitioners and counsel in the case.
On July 21, the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura decided that the application moved by the Shahi Eidgah Mosque management committee challenging the maintainability of the case would be heard first.
The Hindu petitioners, who had been seeking hearing on an application to seek survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque first, filed a revision on July 27, to challenge the July 21, order of the civil court in the issue of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi. The revision was admitted by the court of additional district judge (Court No. 07) in Mathura and August 11 was fixed as the next date of hearing.
In another case, filed by a Lucknow-based lawyer, the court of the additional district judge (Court No. 07) fixed August 26 as the next date.
At present, there are 12 cases related to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque filed in the Mathura court since September 2020.
Most of the petitioners in these cases have alleged that a temple existing here was razed down repeatedly by invaders and lastly by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and in place, the Shahi Eidgah Masjid was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and the mosque thus needs to be removed by court order for which the petition is filed.
-
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
-
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
-
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
-
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics