Underground car parks among govt proposals to improve Delhi master plan 2041

Developing underground multi-level parking sites at parks, and allowing a floor area ratio (FAR) incentive to builders who surrender land for public use are among some of the proposals that the Delhi government has made as its feedback to the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041, state urban development minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

The DDA has prepared the master plan, and put it in the public domain seeking suggestions and feedback. Once notified by the Centre, the plan will act as a blueprint for the development of the Capital.

On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting to review the master plan with different agencies such as the PWD, DJB and DTC, in addition to the power, industries and transport departments. According to documents shared by the administration, the suggestions are mostly to improve housing, economy, environment and parking in the city.

“Parking is a common problem... To deal with the issue, the government has proposed that multi-level car parking lots may be allowed under existing parks within a colony or nearby areas. At such sites, public parks can be reconstructed on top of such structures and the cost...can be subsidised by allowing the construction of indoor sports clubs, community/multipurpose halls for public use... This will ensure parking within 300 metres of the residence,” said Jain, who is also Delhi’s PWD minister.

To increase the number of public green spaces, the Delhi government has proposed an “FAR Regeneration Policy” where developers who surrender land for public use are incentivised by offering proportionate excess FAR. Floor area ratio is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built.

For affordable rental housing, it suggests increasing the maximum ground coverage -- the construction on the ground floor -- from 33.33% to 40% and FAR from 200% to 400%.