State to hsg soc: Set up charging stations for e-vehicles to get property tax discount

PUNE In a bid to encourage the push for green energy in the state, housing societies who have set up charging stations for electric vehicles will get a property tax exemption ranging from two to five per cent, as per the newly formed Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy. This will be implemented from March 31, 2025.

The circular was issued recently by deputy secretary Kailas Badhan of the state urban development department. As per the circular, if an individual sets up a charging station for his/her own electric vehicle or any other electric vehicle in the society, then two per cent relief in property tax will be given. If a housing society sets up the charging facility for its members, then the property tax relief will be of 5 per cent for all society members.

This decision has been taken to encourage use of electric vehicles in the state. Property owners will have to ensure the charging stations do not obstruct traffic in any way.

If a housing society uses its charging facilities on a commercial basis, then the tax will not be charged at commercial rates, but at household rates.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhagad road-Warje residents association said, “There are many citizens in our area who have purchased electric cars in the recent times, but they find it difficult to charge. This decision will now encourage many housing societies to set up their own charging stations to help the public get some benefit it.”