News / Cities / Other Cities / STF busts gang involved in making fake certificates; nabs three

STF busts gang involved in making fake certificates; nabs three

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Mar 05, 2024 07:12 AM IST

A team of special task force (STF) arrested three members of a gang from Gulaothi area of district Bulandshahr on Monday who were involved in making fake IDs and other documents required for appearing in competitive exams of other states.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

They were charging Rs6 lakh from each interested candidate.

The STF communique says that the arrested persons have been identified as Tarun, Sachin and Robin of Gulaothi area and the other two members Manoj and Tinku are also from district Bulandshahr and they are still at large.

The team has recovered a laptop, 5 mobile phones, 12 aadhaar cards and their photocopies, 3 domicile certificates, 8 registration forms, 3 marksheets photo copies, 1 proforma of marksheet and other materials from their possession.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused in Gulaothi police station under sections 420/467/468/472 and 120b.

The communique says that a car was stopped for checking after STF team received inputs that persons travelling in it were involved in making fake certificates to help UP candidates appear in SSC (GD) exams of MP, Chhattisgarh and Assam.

The arrested persons told police that the merit in these states remains lower than Uttar Pradesh and hence they prepared candidates’ fake voter IDs, Aadhar, domicile certificates and marksheets of the respective states and used to charge 6 lakh from each candidate. Gang members Manoj and Tinku had share of 2 lakh from each deal and remaining 4 lakh was distributed among other members of the gang.

