Strict vigil at Sangam ghats amid rising drowning incidents

As the rising temperature attracts the youth to the river ghats for bathing, drowning accidents are increasing in Prayagraj. On Monday, two youths drowned in the Yamuna while bathing. In response to Monday’s incident, Jal police and local cops will monitor the ghats to control such incidents. Sangam in Prayagraj (AFP File)

Teams of divers and water police personnel will now keep a strict vigil at all ghats at Sangam, Arail Ghat, Phaphamau, Shivkuti, Subban Ghat on the Yamuna River in Kareli, and other ghats in the Atarsuiya area. Additionally, cops will also keep vigil at ghats on the Ganga River in the Dhumanganj area.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

With temperatures reaching around 47 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj, many people, especially youths, are heading to different ghats to bathe and cool off. However, youths venturing too far into the rivers result in mishaps as they drown due to deep water and swift currents.

Police officials said that besides the deployment of divers and lifeguards, boatmen and fishermen at different ghats have been asked to keep watch on youths coming to bathe and warn them. Cops have been asked to patrol the ghats and warn youths to take baths in the rivers.

It is worth mentioning that deep-water barricading is installed at all ghats at Sangam to prevent people from going into deep waters. Police officials said people often cross the barricades while ignoring the warning signs. In all cases of drowning at Sangam, the victims had crossed the deep-water barricades and went into deep waters where they drowned or were carried away by swift currents, officials added.

Last year during the summer, over a dozen people drowned in separate incidents in Shivkuti, Phaphamau, Arail, Sangam, and other ghats in the district.

Jal Police In-charge JP Sahni said, “A strict watch is now being kept at Sangam and all adjacent ghats. Divers and Jal police personnel have been deployed at Sangam nose and other ghats in one shift. A team of divers and water police personnel is also on alert under the New Bridge. Moreover, water police personnel will also patrol the Sangam waters on motorboats to keep an eye on all ghats including Arail Ghat.”

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said steps have been taken to avert drowning incidents at Sangam nose and other ghats. Soon, a more concrete plan will be devised to control incidents of drowning.