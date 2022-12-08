Students left in lurch as U.P. govt fails to pay school fee under RTE

PRAYAGRAJ Thousands of children from economically weaker families -- who have been given admissions into private schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act -- are staring at uncertainty as the state government hasn’t released the money for their school fees for the last two years. This has led to the school managements repeatedly questioning officers and employees of the basic education department for their dues.

A requisition for the fee reimbursement owed to private schools was last sent from Prayagraj on September 30 but even after two months, the money has not been released, officials of the basic education department concede. In Prayagraj alone, the outstanding fees of a total of 172 private schools -- amounting to ₹2.81 crore -- have not been paid. While most of the schools have arrears for the session 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, some have not received fees under RTE from 2015-16, said officials.

“A report has been sent to the state government after verifying the demands received from private schools regarding fee reimbursement for children admitted under RTE Act provisions for free education. The dues will be paid as soon as the budget is received,” said Praveen Kumar Tiwari, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj.

It is worth mentioning that under section 12.1.c of the RTE Act, children belonging to EWS and disadvantaged groups are required to be admitted in recognised unaided private schools. They should make up for 25% of the total capacity of entry level classes -- either pre-primary or class 1 -- of private schools. The admission process is conducted by drawing lotteries to select the applicants. The state government is required to reimburse the fee amount of such kids to the schools concerned as per the conditions stipulated under section 12(2) of the Act.

Apart from paying the fees of underprivileged children going to private schools, the state government is also required to give ₹5,000 per year to each child for books, notebooks, and school uniform. However, the 3,031 children registered under RTE in Prayagraj are also waiting for financial assistance under this head.