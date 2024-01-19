Suchana Seth remanded to 13-day judicial custody by Goa children’s court

Panaji: A Goa court on Friday remanded the judicial custody of 13 days to Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer of an Artificial Intelligence start-up who is accused of killing her four-year-old son. Suchana Seth, CEO of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI Lab, who is accused of killing her son, being brought to Mapusa Court in North Goa (PTI Photo)

Seth, 39, was on Friday produced before the children’s court as her police remand ended. She had been in police custody since January 8.

As the police did not seek further remand of the accused, the court sent her to 13 days in judicial custody.

Speaking to the media, Seth’s advocate said that as of now, he has no instructions to file a bail application.

Seth is currently lodge in the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa. She has been booked under various offences, including murder, destruction of evidence and section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act.

Seth is accused of killing her four-year-old son at a resort in Candolim in north Goa. She then stashed his body in the trunk of a taxi she hired to escape from Goa to Bengaluru, before getting arrested en route on January 8.

The police, meanwhile, said that they have substantially completed the investigation, including the recording of statements of crucial witnesses but are awaiting the results of the viscera which are crucial in knowing whether the victim was fed cough syrup before being smothered to death, as well as the forensic analysis of whether the blood stains found in the hotel room.

In her statement to the police, Seth has denied killing her son but admitted to attempting to die by suicide by slashing her left wrist.