Surat family deaths case: 42-yr-old man arrested for abetment of suicide

A 42-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of seven members of a family in Surat. The seven members of the family were found dead on October 28. (Representative file image)

The seven members of the family were found dead on October 28.

Manish Solanki, initially believed to have died by suicide along with his family, led to the arrest of his former business partner, Inderpal Sharma. The arrest comes as Sharma is accused of pressuring Solanki over financial dues, shedding light on a potential motive in the case.

An FIR (first information report) has been lodged against Sharma under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The bodies of the seven people, including three minor children, were found in an apartment complex and a note was also recovered from the scene claiming that the family took the extreme step due to financial distress, without naming anyone.

Also Read:Chandigarh: Cops nab four men with 2 kg charas in Sector 7 after chase

The police, however, found another note recently from a book where he maintained his accounts.

“According to the second note bearing his signature, Sharma allegedly pressured Solanki to repay him approximately ₹20-25 lakh before Diwali. The partnership between Sharma, who owns a hardware store, and Solanki, in the furniture business, involved establishing a wholesale business. It appears that Sharma inflated bills and forced Solanki to take loans for the venture that forced him to take the extreme step,” RP Barot, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-5, Surat, told HT.

Solanki applied for around 11 loans, with two rejections and the third approval coming just a day before the tragedy, according to Barot. Despite an earlier unsuccessful attempt for a loan of ₹1.25 crore, Solanki persisted in seeking financial assistance, he added.

While Sharma was arrested on Wednesday night, he was shifted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. His condition is now stable.

Solanki’s brother-in-law, Ghansyam Parmar, filed a complaint with Adajan police station on Wednesday, claiming that Solanki poisoned his family and subsequently took his own life due to pressure from Inderpal Sharma.

The incident came into light on October 28, when neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from a flat, and when nobody responded to knocks on the door.

The police discovered bottles of water and jeera drink, leading them to suspect that a poisonous chemical was mixed by Solanki and given to his family members.

Solanki worked as a furniture contractor, providing employment to approximately 30-35 people across different locations, police said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON