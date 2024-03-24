 Surveys prompted BJP to seek more assembly seats in Odisha, say insiders - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Surveys prompted BJP to seek more assembly seats in Odisha, say insiders

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 24, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Talks between the BJP and the BJD over a proposed pre-poll alliance in Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls next month broke down on Friday three weeks after they began

The BJP’s demand for a larger seat share in the assembly elections —a key reason for the alliance talks with the Biju Janata Dal(BJD) breaking down in Odisha before Lok Sabha and state polls — was based on four internal surveys that showed the party gaining ground in the state, leaders aware of the matter said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

Talks between the BJP and the BJD over a proposed pre-poll alliance in Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls next month broke down on Friday three weeks after they began, with both parties announcing that they would fight all 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats alone.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are scheduled simultaneously in the eastern state, which votes in four phases beginning on May 13 and ending on June 1.

According to people familiar with the matter, the two parties had almost finalised a seat pact in the first week beginning March 6, with the BJP getting 47 seats and the BJD 100 in the assembly elections. Similarly, for the Lok Sabha polls, both the parties had reached a deal that the BJP would contest 14 seats and the BJD seven.

“The crucial Bhubaneswar and Puri Lok Sabha seats, however, remained a sticking point between the two,” a leader aware of the matter said, adding that while the BJD agreed to cede Bhubaneswar to the BJP, it didn’t want to let go of the prestigious Puri Lok Sabha seat. “The BJP state unit’s persistent demand for a larger share of seats threw a spanner in the negotiations,” the functionary said, adding that the BJP had demanded 65-70 seats in the assembly, citing four internal surveys that the Naveen Patnaik government’s popularity “continued to wane’’.

A senior BJP leader, who was part of the discussion, said: “The first survey done by the party in December last year showed that the BJP is likely to win anything between 32 and 60 assembly seats... while the BJD was likely to win between 80 and 95 seats... The same survey showed that BJP was likely to win 15 Lok Sabha seats...”

“Thereafter there were 3 more surveys which showed that BJP would win around 60 assembly seats...Besides, surveys by few credible pollsters also showed that our party was gaining at the expense of BJD while the popularity of Patnaik continued to wane.”

To be sure, it’s now not an uncommon practice for political parties to commission surveys to assess the situation on the ground. These, however, are not always reliable indicators of electoral results, particularly when held months before an election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Surveys prompted BJP to seek more assembly seats in Odisha, say insiders
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On