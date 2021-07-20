Take ₹10 lakh deposit and hear PIL, SC to HC on Arvind Shinde’s PIL
PUNE The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, asked the High Court to hear Congress leader Arvind Shinde’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL), after he deposited ₹10 lakh as a deposit.
Shinde had filed a PIL against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over tenders floated for sewage works allegedly in the interest of a few contractors.
Recently, PMC had awarded tenders for sewage work in 11 merged villages, which were objected to by the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). As BJP had a clear majority in the house, it was approved.
Shinde challenged it. The Supreme Court asked the petitioner Shinde to deposit ₹10 lakh in two weeks.
Shinde said, “I am going to deposit ₹10 lakh with the court as directed by the Supreme Court.”