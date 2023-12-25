close_game
News / Cities / Others / Tamil Nadu: Friend chains woman on birthday claiming it was for fun, kills her

Tamil Nadu: Friend chains woman on birthday claiming it was for fun, kills her

ByDivya Chandrababu
Dec 25, 2023 03:52 PM IST

Police said the accused, who was renamed Vetrimaran after undergoing a gender-affirming surgery, murdered R Nandani as he was enraged that she broke off with him

A 26-year-old slit a friend’s throat with a blade and set her ablaze after chaining her hands and legs claiming it was for fun at a deserted spot on her 26th birthday over the weekend in Tambaram near Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, police said on Monday.

Police said Vetrimaran doused petrol and set her ablaze.
Police said Vetrimaran doused petrol and set her ablaze. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the accused, who was renamed Vetrimaran after undergoing a gender-affirming surgery a few months ago, murdered R Nandani as he was enraged that she broke off with him and was getting closer to a colleague at her work.

Vetrimaran was arrested on Sunday. Police said and he confessed to murdering Nandani, who worked in a software company in Chennai.

Police said that Nandani and Vetrimaran were schoolmates at a girl’s school in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district and were close friends. On Saturday, Vetrimaran spent the day with Nandani and took her to the deserted spot, where he chained her hands and legs claiming it was for fun despite her pleas not to do so.

Police said that Vetrimaran doused petrol on her and set her ablaze. Nandani was rushed to a hospital, where she died late on Saturday night.

Tambaram police commissioner Amalraj told NDTV that the two were friends and lived together in Chennai. “No indication yet of any sexual assault. Whether Vetrimaran had displayed violent tendencies earlier is not clear. An investigation is on,” he added.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

