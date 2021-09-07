TDP to defy Andhra govt’s order restricting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to disallow public celebrations of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival on September 10 is snowballing into a major controversy, as the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday announced that it will defy orders and celebrate the festival.

TDP national spokesperson Pattabi Ram on Tuesday said that party MLAs and in-charges of all 175 assembly constituencies have been instructed to organise or celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a “huge way” while following Covid-19 protocols. “We feel that it is a part of a larger conspiracy by Jagan Reddy to attack one religion,” he alleged.

On September 6, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in AP also held state-wide protests demanding the state government allow public celebrations for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Party leaders, including state president Somu Veerraju and general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and party workers were detained by the police.

Both Sudheesh Rambhotla, chief spokesperson for the BJP in AP, and Pattabi Ram pointed out that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a big gathering to observe the memorial of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy on September 2.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on September 2, wherein it was decided to continue the night curfew in AP from 11pm to 6am, keeping in mind the festival season. Based on suggestions from health department officials, it was also decided to limit Ganesh (or Vinayaka) Chaturthi celebrations within homes, instead of holding them in public places.

The AP government decided that Ganesh idols cannot be installed in public places and that immersions this year, along with processions, should be avoided. Prior to this, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on August 28 issued guidelines to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, informing them that Covid-19 guidelines have been extended till September 30.

In his letter to the chief secretaries, Bhalla stated that state governments and union territory administrations have been advised to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season. He added that if required, local restrictions may be imposed with a view to curb such large gatherings. “In all crowded places, Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced,” he wrote.

Ganesh Chaturthi, to be celebrated on September 10 this year, is widely observed in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad. As part of the celebrations, people gather in large numbers to immerse idols in lakes or other water bodies. Many also install Ganesh idols in public pandals.

On September 6, AP reported 739 new cases, taking the state’s total tally to 2,022,064. Over the last fortnight, the state has recorded around 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases everyday

The ruling YSRCP called the TDP’s stand on the issue hypocritical. “The decision was taken with regard to the third (Covid-19) wave. We took a decision based on the Central government’s guidelines. If we would have allowed it, then TDP would have said we are allowing it despite the pandemic, and now they are saying this,” said YSRCP MLA and spokesperson Abbaya Chowdary Kothari.

Kothari pointed out that the BJP-ruled neighbouring Karnataka has also placed restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. “From our perspective, we are not trying to dictate anything to anyone. Everyone will celebrate the festival, but we don’t want massive rallies or public gatherings. Why are the TDP and BJP not questioning the Centre on this?” he questioned.

Political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy opined that the TDP is in a “clueless” position in AP currently because the BJP is trying to take over the main Opposition space. “On these issues, the BJP is taking an aggressive stance. The Telugu Desam is struggling as it cannot do too much of Hindutva, as that will benefit the YSRCP. The former will have to identify issues which are not religiously sensitive,” he added.