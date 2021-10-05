Telangana govt to promote historical places, tourist spots: CM KCR

The Telangana government will take steps, including appointing a committee of MLAs, to promote places of historical significance, tourism destinations and temples, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday.

He alleged that the Centre was negligent towards the state with regard to the selection of Padma Shri awards and others. Rao, who intervened in the assembly during question hour over tourism promotion, said he had asked the Prime Minister and Union home minister during his recent meetings with them whether the state government should send a list for selection of the Padma Sri awards or not in view of names not being chosen, to which they replied that they would definitely examine the matter. “I asked the Prime Minister and home minister... are there are no artistes or unique personalities in our state... are there no persons eligible for the Padma Shri award? I asked why are you neglecting. They said you don’t feel bad. We will definitely examine it.”

The chief minister alleged that the Centre was not paying adequate attention to Telangana, cited the example of the ‘delay’ in sanctioning of air strips and said he took it up with the union minister concerned. He alleged that prominent temples, other places and issues of importance in Telangana were neglected during undivided Andhra Pradesh. Observing that the world needs to know about glorious past of Telangana, he said a committee, comprising MLAs from all districts, would be appointed to promote forts, tourism destinations and important temples. He urged the MLAs to hand over places of significance in their notice to the (tourism) minister so that they can be compiled and taken up for promotion.