Third week of switch Delhi campaign to focus on electric cars: Gahlot

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST

New Delhi: The state government will focus on electric cars in the third week of its “Switch Delhi” campaign aimed at promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in the national capital, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday.

“This week, we will focus on sensitising Delhi people on the benefits of EV four-wheelers over their petrol or diesel counterparts, and on the many benefits that are offered under Delhi’s EV policy for those who want to make this switch,” Gahlot said.

Delhi was among the first states to offer incentives on the purchase of private four-wheelers. Incentives of up to 3 lakh are provided under the Delhi EV policy, that includes a 1.5 lakh subsidy and exemption in registration fees and road tax.

“This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi exactly the same as a diesel car. Subsidies provided on electric cars under the Delhi EV policy are reducing the total cost of ownership of the electric cars by up to 30%. An individual can save 1,050 per month by switching from a diesel car to an EV,” Gahlot said.

Under Delhi’s EV policy, 12 four-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives. There are significant financial benefits that e-cars offer, the government said in a statement. The total cost of ownership of a private electric car and a private diesel car travelling approximately 30km a day in Delhi is 19.04/km and 19.11/km respectively, the government statement said.

Switch Delhi is an eight-week mass awareness campaign launched by the Delhi government to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EVs to the environment as well as to make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed under Delhi’s EV policy. The campaign aims at informing, encouraging, and motivating each and every person in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles, the government said in the statement.

Consumer forums should take steps to expedite adjudication

By Pushpa Girimaji
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Delays in the justice system inflict so much pain and misery on the victim that the oft quoted legal maxim ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ seems an understatement
Man shot dead in Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was shot dead in Shyam Vihar area of Najafgarh on Sunday evening, police said
Forest dept restrains DJB from work on deemed forest stretch in west Delhi

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi forest department has issued an order restraining the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from undertaking digging work on the Outer Ring Road between Vikaspuri and Peeragarhi Chowk, which is a deemed forest land
Four more nabbed for Rinku Sharma’s murder in Mangolpuri

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said they have arrested four more suspects in connection with Rinku Sharma’s murder that took place on the night of February 10 in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area
Delhi Police arrest three men for killing Faridkot youth Congress chief

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi police on Sunday said they have arrested three men for their alleged role in the murder of Gurlal Singh Bhalwan, the president of the Faridkot district youth Congress, who was shot dead in the Punjab city on Thursday
Three farm laws are death warrant for the country’s farmers: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Describing the three new farm laws as a “death warrant for the country’s farmers”, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded that the Centre repeal the legislation and provide a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) on the basis of the Swaminathan Commission report
Delhi airport likely to have fourth runway operational by September

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport is likely to throw open its fourth runway for operations September this year, officials said, adding that construction work was nearing completion and the operator was looking to wrap up work and hand it over to the air traffic control by July
Municipal bypolls: Sisodia, other cabinet ministers campaign for party candidates

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and his other cabinet colleagues on Sunday campaigned for the party candidates in the bypolls to the five municipal corporation wards
Delhi forest dept tells infra agencies how to preserve environment

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the orders of the Delhi high court, the city’s forest department has arranged for a workshop for all road-owning agencies, to apprise them of ways to preserve the ecology of an area while it carries out digging and construction activities
North corporation looking at ways to provide legal tag to new Chandni Chowk structure

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will explore possibilities of providing “legal status” to the makeshift structure that has come up on the central verge of the main Chandni Chowk road on Thursday night, barely a few metres away from where a now demolished Hanuman temple stood
Bullet train, Metro, bus and train: All at Sarai Kale Khan

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:18 PM IST
New Delhi Sarai Kale Khan is going to be the biggest transport hub of India a few years down the line with the Central government planning to integrate the area with its ambitious bullet train project
DDA to start work on 26,500 EWS flats, tenders for six projects by March

By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to start work on 26,500 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS), as part of the in-situ redevelopment of slum clusters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the end of this year
Pune district crosess 4 lakh mark for active Covid-19 cases; 1,172 new cases reported in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:28 PM IST
PUNE Pune district crossed the four lakh mark for active Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as 1,172 new cases were reported in 24 hours
Confidence building measures, re-enrolment to improve vaccination numbers among frontline, healthcare workers

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:10 PM IST
PUNE With a low turnout for vaccination among frontline workers (FLWs) and healthcare workers (HCWs) in Pune, the administration hopes to ensure more confidence building, and a re-enrolment of those who missed registration, or could not get the vaccine as per schedule
