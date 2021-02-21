Third week of switch Delhi campaign to focus on electric cars: Gahlot
New Delhi: The state government will focus on electric cars in the third week of its “Switch Delhi” campaign aimed at promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in the national capital, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday.
“This week, we will focus on sensitising Delhi people on the benefits of EV four-wheelers over their petrol or diesel counterparts, and on the many benefits that are offered under Delhi’s EV policy for those who want to make this switch,” Gahlot said.
Delhi was among the first states to offer incentives on the purchase of private four-wheelers. Incentives of up to ₹3 lakh are provided under the Delhi EV policy, that includes a ₹1.5 lakh subsidy and exemption in registration fees and road tax.
“This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi exactly the same as a diesel car. Subsidies provided on electric cars under the Delhi EV policy are reducing the total cost of ownership of the electric cars by up to 30%. An individual can save ₹1,050 per month by switching from a diesel car to an EV,” Gahlot said.
Under Delhi’s EV policy, 12 four-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives. There are significant financial benefits that e-cars offer, the government said in a statement. The total cost of ownership of a private electric car and a private diesel car travelling approximately 30km a day in Delhi is ₹19.04/km and ₹19.11/km respectively, the government statement said.
Switch Delhi is an eight-week mass awareness campaign launched by the Delhi government to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EVs to the environment as well as to make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed under Delhi’s EV policy. The campaign aims at informing, encouraging, and motivating each and every person in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles, the government said in the statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumer forums should take steps to expedite adjudication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shot dead in Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third week of switch Delhi campaign to focus on electric cars: Gahlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest dept restrains DJB from work on deemed forest stretch in west Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four more nabbed for Rinku Sharma’s murder in Mangolpuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police arrest three men for killing Faridkot youth Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three farm laws are death warrant for the country’s farmers: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport likely to have fourth runway operational by September
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Municipal bypolls: Sisodia, other cabinet ministers campaign for party candidates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi forest dept tells infra agencies how to preserve environment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North corporation looking at ways to provide legal tag to new Chandni Chowk structure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bullet train, Metro, bus and train: All at Sarai Kale Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA to start work on 26,500 EWS flats, tenders for six projects by March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district crosess 4 lakh mark for active Covid-19 cases; 1,172 new cases reported in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Confidence building measures, re-enrolment to improve vaccination numbers among frontline, healthcare workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox