Three arrested for mugging Navy officer in Goa

Three persons, all taxi drivers, were arrested for mugging a Navy officer after taking him to a lonely stretch of road under the pretext of dropping him off at a railway station, police said.

Police said they took ₹45,000 cash, which the officer was carrying, along with other valuables.

Also Read: Maharashtra fraudster held from Lucknow

According to Satish Padwalkar, police inspector in charge, Old Goa, they received a complaint from Molleti Apparao, 47, an officer with the Indian Navy that on the night of February 9, “unknown persons on the pretext of dropping him at Vasco railway station in a taxi, took him to a lonely spot, threatened him with dire consequences, restrained and assaulted him and took away cash of ₹45,000/- and fled away from the spot.”

“We arrested Sameer Mulla, 26, Irfan Bhandari, 30, and Asif Shaikh, 39, for their involvement in this crime,” Padwalkar said.