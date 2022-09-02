Three held for killing elderly woman, daughter in Varanasi
The accused have been identified as Aman and Atul who are real brothers while the third accused Vijay is the neighbour of the victims. “The motive behind the murder was robbery. We have booked all the three accused,” said A Satish Ganesh, police commissioner, Varanasi.
The Police Commissionerate Varanasi on Thursday solved the double murder case reported in July in which an elderly woman and her daughter were found brutally murdered in their house under Lanka police station. Police arrested three persons in connection with the murders.
The accused have been identified as Aman and Atul who are real brothers while the third accused Vijay is the neighbour of the victims.
“The motive behind the murder was robbery. We have booked all the three accused,” said A Satish Ganesh, police commissioner, Varanasi.
According to police, Vijay had tipped off the two others about cash and jewellery kept at the house of the victims, Sunita Pandey, 55, and her daughter Deepika Pandey, 28. On the night of July 3, Aman and Atul had entered the house with an intention to rob the women. However, they fatally assaulted the victims and caused grievous injury to their skulls leading to their death. They decamped with cash, jewellery and two mobile phones.
Cops have recovered mobile phones belonging to the two victims and other valuables. Aman and Vijay have been booked in the past too for some serious offences. Aman had fled to Nagpur after the incident.
-
3 Gugruam policemen booked for intimidating Chandigarh-based lawyer for client information
Police on Thursday booked three Gurgaon police personnel for allegedly conducting a search operation at the house of an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana high court and offering him a bribe for disclosing his client's personal information. According to information, a couple, residents of Gurgaon, had sought protection from the high court after their marriage. A resident of Nayagaon, Advocate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, was representing their case.
-
Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track
The number of rides undertaken using the public bicycle sharing system dropping to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip cemented the city residents' declining interest in the initiative. Panchkula had in August 2019 taken the lead within tricity by starting the bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project. Inaugurated by Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar, the system received a massive response from residents — especially students.
-
PUTA condemns police action against students in letter to VC as protests persist
Protests for seeking replacement of girls' hostel number 4 warden as well as issuance of detailed mark sheets — both by separate student bodies — at Panjab University campus persisted on Thursday, a day after a few students were detained by police following a face-off between the two student bodies. A group of PU research scholars also condemned the entry as well as the high-handedness of the police force with the protesting students on Wednesday.
-
Majrian land mutation row: VB arrests two for tampering revenue records
The state Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar and Veer Singh of Kona village, Panchkula, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of revenue records regarding a mutation of an approximate 558-acre (4624 kanal) village common land in Majrian village, Mohali. They are suspected to have acted in connivance with a few revenue department officials. The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody.
-
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics