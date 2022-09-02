Three held for killing elderly woman, daughter in Varanasi

The Police Commissionerate Varanasi on Thursday solved the double murder case reported in July in which an elderly woman and her daughter were found brutally murdered in their house under Lanka police station. Police arrested three persons in connection with the murders.

The accused have been identified as Aman and Atul who are real brothers while the third accused Vijay is the neighbour of the victims.

“The motive behind the murder was robbery. We have booked all the three accused,” said A Satish Ganesh, police commissioner, Varanasi.

According to police, Vijay had tipped off the two others about cash and jewellery kept at the house of the victims, Sunita Pandey, 55, and her daughter Deepika Pandey, 28. On the night of July 3, Aman and Atul had entered the house with an intention to rob the women. However, they fatally assaulted the victims and caused grievous injury to their skulls leading to their death. They decamped with cash, jewellery and two mobile phones.

Cops have recovered mobile phones belonging to the two victims and other valuables. Aman and Vijay have been booked in the past too for some serious offences. Aman had fled to Nagpur after the incident.