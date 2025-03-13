Three killed, three Injured in head-on collision of bikes in Shahjahanpur

A major accident took place late Wednesday night near the toll plaza near Mahanandpur village on the Puwanya-Sindhauli road in Shahjahanpur district, where two motorcycles collided head-on. The crash claimed the lives of three young men, including a D-Pharma student, while three others, including a woman and her four-year-old daughter, sustained serious injuries. (Pic for representation)

According to police, one of the motorcycles was being ridden by Anuj Mishra (25), a resident of Bela Cheda village in Puwanya, who was travelling with his wife Khushbu and their daughter Bhoomi. The family was returning to Roza’s ITI Colony from Barwar village in Lakhimpur Kheri after visiting relatives.

Saurabh Tiwari (22) from Mahua Pathak village in Sindhauli was on another bike with his friends Vipin and Raju riding pillion. The trio had gone to Shahjahanpur for Holi shopping and was heading back to Puwanya when the fatal accident occurred.

Late in the evening, both bikes crashed into each other near the toll plaza. “The impact was severe, leaving all three young men critically injured. Police arrived at the scene and rushed the victims to the Community Health Centre (CHC), from where they were referred to the Government Medical College. However, doctors declared Saurabh, Vipin, and Anuj dead on arrival,” said SP city Sanjay Kumar.

Eyewitnesses revealed that both motorcycles were carrying three passengers each, none of whom were wearing helmets. Police suspect that an attempt to overtake another vehicle may have caused the bikes to come directly into each other’s path, resulting in the deadly collision.

Anuj’s wife Khushbu, and their daughter Bhoomi, were among the injured. They were admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment. Khushbu has not yet been informed of her husband’s death.

Saurabh’s family was devastated upon hearing the news. However, unable to accept the doctors’ declaration, they arranged for a private ambulance and took him to another hospital.

Saurabh was the eldest of three brothers and was pursuing a D-Pharma course from a college in Bara village, Puwanya. His father, a farmer, broke down upon hearing the tragic news.