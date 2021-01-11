Three of seven schools in Pune yet to submit audit report: DyDE
Pune: Only four out of seven schools have submitted their audit reports at the deputy director of education (DyDE) department. The department had earlier directed schools to submit the report ahead of complaints on overcharging of fees by parents. As per officials, three more schools will be submitting the audit report on January 9 and it will be made public.
Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, said there were seven schools from the city which were to be audited as per the notification issued on December 31, 2020 by the department.
“Out of seven, four had submitted the report. The remaining will submit it in the next two days,” said Ukirde. He said there were some schools who are not filling the Class 10 forms of students who haven’t paid full fees.
“We approached those schools and made it mandatory for them to fill the forms. Parents also assured us that the remaining fee will be paid in the next few months,” said Ukirde.
Meanwhile, some parents said that schools are yet to make the audit report public.
One of the parents said that despite repeated efforts, the school (one of the seven audited schools) is not complying with the orders of DyDE department.
The parent, on condition of anonymity, said that the authorities should take stern decision in this matter.
On December 31, DyDe had issued a notification that it will post a list of authorised schools from the city for the reference of parents.
Jayshree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune said, “No list has been made public by the DyDE department. The list would be helpful for parents to identify the authorised schools while taking admissions.”
