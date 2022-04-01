Thwart Centre’s attempts to usurp federal rights of Punjab: Congress MLA Khaira to CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh

Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday sought intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to thwart the attempts by the Union government to usurp the federal rights of the state.

Khaira asked Mann to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the consequences in case the Centre failed to refrain or meddle into Punjab affairs.

He said the unilateral decision of the Union government to apply central government service rules in Chandigarh was in violation of the Reorganisation Act of Punjab, 1966. It was not only discriminatory but also diluted Punjab’s lawful right over Chandigarh as its capital, he said.

Khaira said in case the PM dithered on meeting the CM on Chandigarh issue, the latter should approach the Supreme Court to take legal recourse.

Khaira said issues, including enhancing of BSF jurisdiction from 15km to 50km from the border, marginalising Punjab’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board, deployment of CISF instead of Punjab Police at dams and not adhering to the 60:40 ratio rule of the Punjab and Haryana cadre employees posted in Chandigarh, should also be raised with the PM.