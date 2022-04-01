Thwart Centre’s attempts to usurp federal rights of Punjab: Congress MLA Khaira to CM Bhagwant Mann
Chandigarh
Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday sought intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to thwart the attempts by the Union government to usurp the federal rights of the state.
Khaira asked Mann to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the consequences in case the Centre failed to refrain or meddle into Punjab affairs.
He said the unilateral decision of the Union government to apply central government service rules in Chandigarh was in violation of the Reorganisation Act of Punjab, 1966. It was not only discriminatory but also diluted Punjab’s lawful right over Chandigarh as its capital, he said.
Khaira said in case the PM dithered on meeting the CM on Chandigarh issue, the latter should approach the Supreme Court to take legal recourse.
Khaira said issues, including enhancing of BSF jurisdiction from 15km to 50km from the border, marginalising Punjab’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board, deployment of CISF instead of Punjab Police at dams and not adhering to the 60:40 ratio rule of the Punjab and Haryana cadre employees posted in Chandigarh, should also be raised with the PM.
-
Unheeding plans to do away with ad hoc staff, transport dept goes ahead with outsourcing
At a time when the state government is planning to do away with ad hoc appointments and outsourcing, the state transport department continues to hire employees through outsourcing. In 2014, as many as 625 employees were terminated from service by SAD-BJP government after they struck work. It may be mentioned that the contractual employees working with the PRTC are already seeking regularisation for the past three years, but their demand is yet to be met.
-
Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.
-
HC allows Haryana State Basketball Association to send team for national championship
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the Basketball Federation of India's order with which it had constituted its own selection committee to select players for the 71st senior national basketball championship. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of the Haryana State Basketball Association, Hisar, which had approached the court against the BFI's move.
-
CM Mann hails GoI for awarding CoE project to PAU, Ludhiana
The Government of India (GoI) has awarded a Centre of Excellence (CoE) project 'Development and Integration of Advanced Genomic Technologies for Targeted Breeding' to Punjab Agricultural University. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thanked the Union government for awarding the project, which aims to boost agriculture diversification, to PAU. Wheat and rice have brought a major shift in the cropping system and as a result, area under other crops has reduced significantly particularly in Punjab.
-
Four app-based taxis to get aggregator licence in MMR region
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has decided to issue a “provisional aggregator licence” to four companies, including Ola and Uber, for operating app-based taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Thursday. Aggregators like Ola and Uber which were introduced in 2014 have gained immense popularity among the citizens due to their prompt services and transparent fares.
