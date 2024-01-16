A 20-year-old woman was killed in tiger attack on Monday in Amangarh area of district Bijnor. Tiger kills 20-yr-old woman in Amangarh area (Pic is for representation)

The girl Dilbibi had gone to collect fodder in the forest along with her mother and neighbours on Monday evening.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bijnor Arun Kumar said that the girl and her mother went deep inside the jungle to collect fodder. A tiger ambushed the girl at Jhoolo Khaata compartment and killed her.

A team of forest officials, including DFO Arun Kumar rushed to the spot and launched a combing operation.

“Camera traps were also installed in the area to catch the movement of the tiger. Officials held a meeting for further action to trap the big cat”, said a forest official.

Kumar said that this was the second tiger attack in the area in eight years. Recently, a tiger had killed a labourer in Jim Corbett National Park which is situated barely 8 kms away from the spot where tiger killed the woman on Monday.

“Taking precautionary and preventive measures, we have directed people not to go deep into the jungle to collect fodder”, said Kumar, who said that an identification drive will also be launched in the area to restrict entry of unidentified peoples.

Amangarh tiger reserve happened to be a buffer zone of Jim Corbett National before the formation of Uttarakhand and later it was declared the first tiger reserve of western UP.

According to the latest survey, Amangarh tiger reserve has a population of 32 tigers and it’s growing. This growing population of tigers is considered a reason behind why the leopard population is coming out from it and settling inside the sugarcane fields.

These leopards had killed 19 persons including women and children in different places and many persons also sustained injuries in the district since January 2023.

Amid growing attacks of leopards, the state wildlife department had declared two leopards maneaters and issued order to eliminate them.

The attack of tiger in Amangarh and adjoining areas has added to the worries of forest officials and local residents.