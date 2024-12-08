Tiger that killed two farmers dies days after arrival at Kanpur Zoo

A male tiger, known for killing two humans, died at Kanpur Zoo just three days after being transferred from Lakhimpur Kheri. The tiger, which had been captured on November 23 in the Maheshpur range, passed away on November 29. A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was septicemia, triggered by an infection from injuries sustained in a tiger fight. For Representation (File)

Before being captured, the tiger had killed two farmers and injured at least three others in the Maheshpur range. The death of this tiger marks the third animal fatality at Kanpur Zoo in the past month, following the deaths of a tiger and a leopard. Dr Anurag Singh noted that while the Lakhimpur Kheri tiger was in critical condition upon arrival, the other two animals had simply reached the end of their natural lifespans.

The big cat, which had been responsible for several attacks on humans, was brought to Kanpur Zoo on November 26 for treatment. During its quarantine, the tiger was under the care of a team of veterinarians led by Dr Anurag Singh. Between November 26 and November 29, the tiger consumed around five kilograms of meat, but its condition gradually worsened. It was found dead in its enclosure on the evening of November 29.

The following day, a panel of three veterinary doctors, including Dr Anurag Singh, Dr Nasir, and Dr Nitesh Kumar, conducted the post-mortem in the presence of zoo director KK Singh. The doctors concluded that septicemia, resulting from deep wounds, was the cause of death. The tiger, estimated to be around 10 years old, showed signs of severe injuries, particularly to its front legs, with some wounds being quite deep.

Zoo director KK Singh explained that the tiger was already in a critical state when it arrived at the zoo. Despite the best efforts of senior veterinarians, the animal could not be saved. “Given the extent of its injuries, it’s clear that the tiger was likely attacked by another wild animal, possibly in a territorial conflict. We have informed the Lakhimpur Kheri Forest Department,” said Singh.