Top Prayagraj institutions compete in UU’s moot court contest

The United University organised its first two-day Intra-City Moot Competition that concluded on Sunday and in which 12 teams from six top institutions of Prayagraj participated. Moot court contest underway at United University (HT Photo)

The participating institutions included University of Allahabad, Chaudhary Madhav Prasad Degree College, Ishwar Sharan Degree College, SS Khanna Girls’ Degree College, Nehru Gram Bharti University and Narayan Law College.

The competition ran over three rounds which began with the inaugural session welcoming the participating teams with the preliminary round on Saturday.

The Moot-Court Room was judged by eminent practising advocates of Allahabad high court including Sushmita Mukherjee, Devesh Saxena and Prabhav Srivastava.

The semi-finals and final round took place on Sunday, which was judged by renowned personalities of the law fraternity, including senior advocate Anoop Trivedi and advocate Abhishek Srivastava.

The event concluded with a valedictory session in the presence of justice Ashutosh Srivastava, Allahabad high court, who graced the event and addressed the budding lawyers.

The competition was won by Team UU29-University of Allahabad, while Team UU24- CMP Degree College, was adjudged as runners-up. The Memorial Award was secured by Team UU22- Iswar Saran Degree College. Bushra Fatima from SS Khanna was awarded the Best Speaker, while Sreedhar Pandey from University of Allahabad was adjudged the Best Researcher.

The event was graced by UU’s pro-chancellor Jagdish Gulati, CEO Mona Gulati, vice-chancellor Prof AM Agarwal and dean (planning and development) Chetan Vyas. The vote of thanks was delivered by coordinator, department of law Roshni Shrivastava.