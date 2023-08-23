Mizoram: Under-construction railway bridge collapses near Sairang, 17 dead

At least 17 workers were killed, and several others are feared trapped, after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday around 11 am, about 21km from state capital Aizawl. Visuals from the site of the accident in Mizoram. (HT Photo)

There were 40 construction workers on the bridge at the time of the incident.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far...many others are still missing,” a police officer said, according to PTI.

The Sairang branch of Young Mizo Association is currently carrying out rescue operations.

“The bridge that collapsed was part of an Indian Railways project to connect all state capitals in the northeast region. It has been under construction for some years now. The incident happened around 11am. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the accident and how many people actually were on it when it occurred,” Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased, and ₹2 lakh for those who are critically injured.

“Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue operation on war footing.Ex-gratia compensation: ₹10 lakh in case of death, ₹2 lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries,” he announced on social media.

The bridge was being constructed over Kurung river and is located between Bairabi and Sairang railway stations. The height of the pier of the bridge is 104mts. Sairang railway station is set to be the last railhead before reaching Mizoram’s capital. Once completed, the project will connect Aizawl with the national railway network.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga expressed grief over the incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), and said, “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 15 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations.”

