Tripura cracks down on illegal migration: Over 3,500 held, 2,700 deported since 2022

Agartala: A total of 3,518 illegal migrants, including 3,316 from neighbouring Bangladesh, have been arrested in Tripura since 2022, according to a report tabled in the recent state assembly session. The state formed special task forces headed by additional superintendents of police or deputy superintendents of police in all districts. (Representative photo)

The remaining detainees included 191 from Myanmar, seven from Nigeria, and four from France, the report said.

The report further added that a total of 982 migrants from these countries were arrested in 2022, followed by 1,112 the subsequent year, 1,008 in 2024, and the remaining 416 were arrested till August this year.

Also, a total of 2,739 illegal migrants, including 2,607 from Bangladesh and 132 from Myanmar, were pushed back to their respective countries during this period.

Among the 2,739 illegal migrants, 911—including 894 from Bangladesh and 17 from Myanmar—were pushed back in 2022. The following year, 657 were pushed back, including 596 from Bangladesh and 61 from Myanmar. The figure rose in 2024, with 690—including 676 from Bangladesh and 14 from Myanmar—pushed back, and another 481, including 441 from Bangladesh and 40 from Myanmar, till this August, as per the report.

Chief minister Manik Saha, a few days ago, said that the state would not allow any foreign infiltrators anymore, adding that he had already held a high-level meeting with the chief secretary, director general of police, and officials of concerned agencies to discuss adopting strict measures to prevent infiltration, soon after the political unrest in Bangladesh following August 5 last year.

The state formed special task forces headed by additional superintendents of police or deputy superintendents of police in all districts. A total of 130 cops joined these forces, and they work in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF).

“As per direction from ministry of home affairs, work is in progress for prevention of illegal migration from Bangladesh and other nations and pushed them back,” CM had said.