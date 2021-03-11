Two arrested in attempt to murder case after they assault Pune police constables

PUNE Two men were arrested for the attempted murder of police constables who were trying to stop a fight at Erandwane around midnight on Tuesday.

The arrested men have been identified as Mandar Manohar Garud (31), a resident of Bibwewadi and Shivam Prasad Marne (22), a resident of Erandwane.

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 11:10pm when the policemen were responding to a call received at Alankar police station about violence in Daha chawl in Ganesh Nagar, Erandwane.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by constable Anant Trimbak Dhawale who was responding to the call along with his colleague constable Sutar.

“The two (arrested men) were involved in a fight over some personal issue. People around had placed a call and the two constables were responding to those calls. The police were trying to stop their fight when they attacked them,” said police inspector (crime) Sangeeta Patil of Alankar police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant has sustained injuries caused by a sharp weapon wielded by both the accused while constable Sutar sustained blunt force injuries.

The two have been arrested and will be produced in court on Thursday.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to a public servant while discharging duty), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4(25) of Arms Act along with Section 37(1)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Alankar police station.