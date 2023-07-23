Two Chinese nationals held near Nepal border

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Bihar on Saturday evening while they were trying to cross the India-Nepal border without valid documents, officials said. Police said the Chinese nationals were trying to cross the India-Nepal border without valid documents. (HT Archiives)

Confirming this, East Champaran’s superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said on Sunday that the foreign nationals, identified as Zhao Jing and FU Cong, residents of Jiangxi, a province in the eastern China, were arrested near the customs office at Raxaul town of the district while they were trying to cross the border without valid documents at around 8.45 pm on Saturday.

“The motive behind their move could not be established. Interrogation is being done,” Mishra said.

Immigration officials deployed at the border do not rule espionage as the reason behind their illegal movement in the Indian territory from across the border.

“In the course of the interrogation, they are demonstrating strange behaviour. While one of them is fluent in English, the statement given by them are inconsistent and self-contradictory,” said an Immigration official, refusing to be identified.

The two Chinese nationals had made an abortive bid to cross the border in past as well, officials said.

“These two were let off with warning and advised to enter our territory with visa when they caught while gaining access to the Indian border on July 2 this year. Then, they were carrying passports and “entry refused” was embossed on their passports,” said an immigration official.

