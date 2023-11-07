close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Two dacoits killed in encounter in Assam; one policeman injured

Two dacoits killed in encounter in Assam; one policeman injured

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Nov 07, 2023 10:11 AM IST

One of the dead suspects was identified as Amar Thapa against whom multiple cases for extortions and robberies are registered in Goalpara district

Silchar: Two suspected dacoits were killed during a shootout with police in Assam’s Goalpara district late on Monday night. One police officer sustained injuries in the incident, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place in Assam’s Goalpara district late on Monday. (Representative photo)
Police said the incident took place in Assam’s Goalpara district late on Monday. (Representative photo)

Police said that they received information about an ongoing robbery near Nichinta village under Agia police station on Monday and launched an operation.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Additional superintendent of police, Goalpara, Rituraj Doley led the operation along with a team from Agia police station at around 11:30 pm.

“At Nichinta village, dacoits started firing on the police. Our officials fired at them in return. The officer incharge of Agia police station, Manoj Kumar Das got injured during this,” Goalpara superintendent of police of, Rakesh Reddy told HT on Tuesday.

Also Read: Gangster, aide held after encounter in Ferozepur

Following the gunfight in which the police team gained upper hand, police took the two injured dacoits to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Reddy said.

One of the dead suspects was identified as Amar Thapa, against whom multiple cases for extortions and robberies are registered in the Goalpara district, police said, adding that the second person is yet to be identified.

Police officer Das has been admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital with serious injuries.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out