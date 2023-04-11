2 persons found dead outside Chhattisgarh’s Biranpur village: Police

RAIPUR: Two unidentified persons with head injuries were found dead on Monday near Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh where two groups clashed on April 8 leading to the death of one person, police said on Tuesday. Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed in major cities in Chhattisgarh on Monday amid the state-wide bandh (File Photo)

“Two people were found dead outside the village. They have injuries on their head and are yet to be identified,” said Bemetara superintendent of police (SP) Kalyan Elesela. The bodies were found on Monday evening on the outskirts of Biranpur village.

The state government deployed about 5,000 police personnel in Bemetara district in central Chhattisgarh following tension after a man, Bhuvneshwar Sahu (23), was killed and three policemen injured in a communal clash that erupted on April 8, according to initial reports, over a fight between children.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad called for a state-wide bandh over the violence and the death, asking traders to keep their shops closed on Monday. Leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported the bandh call.

Around 1,000 police personnel are camping in the village to keep peace.

