Two nurses booked for criminal negligence for Maharashtra hospital fire
Two nurses have been booked for criminal negligence in connection with the fire at a ward in Maharashtra’s Bhandara District Hospital that left 10 infants dead on January 9. “The responsibility has been fixed... The investigation is in progress,” said director-general of police Hemant Nagrale.
The ward had 17 infants admitted to it when the fire broke out. Seven of them were rescued. The two nurses and a paediatrician were earlier terminated for negligence following an inquiry. A civil surgeon, the medical officer on duty, and another nurse were suspended. An additional civil surgeon was transferred.
The inquiry report said the two nurses were supposed to be at nursing stations but were out for paperwork at the time of the fire.
The report said the ward caught fire due to either voltage fluctuation or internal insulation wear out in the control panel of the baby warmers. It cited a forensic report and added three infants died of the shock due to burns while seven others of suffocation. The report said inflammable material including plastic, cotton beds aggravated the fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two nurses booked for criminal negligence for Maharashtra hospital fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faridkot Youth Congress president shot dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parts of Mumbai see drizzles, lightning and strong winds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab dy oppn leader Manuke, her supporters booked for protesting on counting day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after Ministry stops Sikh Jatha from visiting Pak, SGPC chief writes to PM, Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha: 16 held for stir against coal trucks emitting smoke
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana: 3 held for murder of Advocate couple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP councillor, local office bearer joins AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sion hospital doctor, associate arrested in second cheating case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s weekend fix: What’s happening and where... February 19 to 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula land scam: Court summons Hooda, 21 others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Rail Roko’ call evokes good response in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NFAI acquires personal collection of actor-director Jaishankar Danve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches mar smooth FASTag operations on day 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district tops MSME registrations in country on new Udyam portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox