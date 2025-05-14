MUMBAI: Two pedestrians were killed in two separate hit-and-run accidents in Bandra and Ghatkopar on Sunday. Two pedestrians die in hit-and-run accidents in Bandra and Ghatkopar

In the first hit and run, a 38-year-old man, Tuntun Kumar Sah, was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding truck near the Sea link toll plaza in Bandra West around 5.35pm. The police reached the spot and found the man severely injured on his head and abdomen. He was rushed to Bhabha hospital in Bandra where he was declared dead.

“We scanned through the CCTV camera recordings and traced the vehicle heading towards a construction site of the coastal road,” said Sanjay Marathe, senior police inspector of Bandra police station.

The truck driver, identified as Sohail Khan, 30, was soon arrested. According to the police, he fled the scene fearing public assault. He directly drove to the coastal road work site where he is employed. Police booked Khan with drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving, along with violations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

In the second hit and run case a 45-year-old worker, identified as Sanjay Mahamuni, lost his life near Ghatkopar station after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. The driver fled the scene after the incident. The Ghatkopar police have registered a case against the unidentified driver for causing death due to negligence. The police are tracing the vehicle involved. “We are scanning through the CCTV recordings and eyewitness accounts to trace the vehicle driver and charge him for Mahamuni’s death,” said a police officer from the Ghatkopar police station.