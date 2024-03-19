Two poachers arrested for opening fire at Odisha sanctuary staff: Police

Two poachers were arrested for allegedly firing at two members of the Kuldiha sanctuary in Odisha’s Balasore district on Monday night, officials said. The two poachers have been arrested. (Representative file photo)

Two members of Sabuja Vahini (volunteers of Kuldiha sanctuary in Odisha’s Balasore district) were injured during patrolling.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Officials of the state forest department said while patrolling in the sanctuary last night, the forest staff saw two poachers who then fired from their country made guns which hit two volunteers of Sabuja Vahini accompanying the forest officials.

Also Read:Assam STF arrests three poachers with 7.14 kg rhino horn

“At about 2am, staff of Kuldiha Range in Balasore Division came across two poachers inside Kuldiha Sanctuary. Two staff were injured when fired upon. They are out of danger,” said principal chief conservator of forests(wildlife) Suaanta Nanda.

The two poachers have been arrested.

The attack on forest officials inside a sanctuary comes about nine months after two persons were shot dead by poachers inside Similipal Tiger reserve of Mayurbhanj district.