Two SHUATS officials sent to jail

Updated on Feb 04, 2023 12:35 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Naini police on Friday sent two officials of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) to jail in connection with two FIRs lodged for misuse of government funds, fraud, illegal appointments of professors and other charges against 11 officials, including vice chancellor RB Lal here on Thursday.

SHO Naini Brajesh Kumar Singh said, pro VC at SHUATS Sarvjeet Herbert, a resident of Friends Colony in Naini and Ashok Singh, former office superintendent and now working as assistant finance controller at the university, have been arrested and sent to jail. The duo was taken into custody on Thursday night and was questioned in connection with the two cases lodged against them, Singh added.

On Thursday, two FIRs were lodged on the complaint of DSP STF Navendu Kumar. STF has initiated investigations on complaint of one Diwakar Nath Tripathi who has alleged anomalies in recruitment of 69 professors for different courses at the university between the year 1984 to 2017. Tripathi also alleged misuse of government funds through use of forged documents by the university officials.

Based on the investigations, STF lodged an FIR against SHUATS vice chancellor RB Lal, chancellor JN Oliver and his aides, the then registrar Ajay Kumar Lawrence, pro vice chancellor Sunni B Lal, the then director HRAM Vinod Bihari Lal, registrar Robin L Prasad, the then finance director Stephen Das, dean Mohammad Imtiaz, officials Sarvjeet Herbert, Ranjan A John, Ashok Singh and unidentified officials and authorities and their aides working between the years 1984 to 2017.

